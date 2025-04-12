The #1 Rule for Determining the Best Home Security System for You

Are you planning to install a home security system in the near future? If so, go to your favorite search engine and search for ‘homes security’ under the news section. Here’s what you’ll find: a ton of articles talking about the best security systems and devices. The problem is that there can only be one ‘best’.

Vivint Home Security hopes you’ll consider them when it comes time to install the best home security system for your Florida home. Perhaps you live in another state. That’s fine, because Vivint and many of its competitors offer systems, installation, and monitoring nationwide.

Meanwhile, online properties like CNET and PC Mag are always ready to recommend the best security cameras, video doorbells, and home security apps. It can all be quite exhilarating, or confusing, depending on how you look at it.

Never Forget the Marketing Angle

Spending just 30 minutes or so trying to assess home security equipment can leave a person dazed and confused. How is it possible to determine what to invest in when every company claims to be the best? It starts with a basic principle that I would consider the #1 rule for researching home security: never forget the marketing angle.

‘Best’ is a relative term. It’s not supposed to be, mind you, as the dictionary definition implies an absolute measurement based on known criteria. But that’s not how marketers use the word today. They claim their products are best based not on some scientifically proven criteria, but on relative opinion.

For example, a manufacturer might declare its video doorbell the best because it’s built on wireless technology. That’s all well and good, but what if you prefer a wired model instead? Your preference automatically puts any wireless model in second place. What that manufacturer proposes as the best really isn’t – at least for you.

Online Research and Reviews

Now that you know the #1 rule for determining the best home security system, you need some practical advice for moving forward. The place to start is online research and reviews. There is a ton of information readily available at your fingertips. Make use of it.

The previously mentioned CNET and PC Mag are two examples of a number of professional resources with reasonably good reputations. Both online properties conduct regular reviews of home security equipment and devices. Another good option is Consumer Reports.

Your main advantage of researching through these outlets is the ability to compare options. For instance, what do you want from your video cameras? Here are just some of the features that are now possible:

Real-time, HD video

Motion detection

Infrared night vision

Multi-angle views

Customized zones

Manufacturers often claim to be the ‘best’ based on the features their devices offer. Likewise, you have certain features in mind. The best cameras for you are the ones that offer the features you want at a price you can afford.

Be Circumspect About Reviews

Those same professional outlets that review features and specs might also include personal reviews about performance. That’s by design. Manufacturers send reviewers devices in the hopes that they will use them, be happy with them, and write glowing performance reviews.

Always be circumspect about reviews. People being paid by manufacturers could arguably be hesitant to write anything negative for fear of losing feature opportunities to review new products. It’s great to think that professional reviews are unbiased, but that might not be the case.

Customer reviews are another option. But again, be circumspect. It can be difficult to tell whether customer reviews purported to be genuine actually are. If you are purchasing from a site like Amazon, there is at least partial assurance that Amazon makes every attempt to qualify consumer reviews as legitimate.

In-person Reviews Are Best

As long as we’re talking about home security reviews, in-person reviews are the best. They come from friends and family members. They come from the neighbors on your street. Even coworkers and professional colleagues can be great sources of legitimate reviews.

A neighbor who is happy with his home security system will be eager to tell you all about it if you simply ask. Likewise for the unhappy coworker. People will tell you what they honestly think if they believe that you really want to know. What they have to say likely carries more weight than a professional online review.

Weigh All of the Evidence

Researching home security equipment and companies should provide a ton of information you can use as evidence for or against a particular brand. But your job isn’t done yet. After gathering all the evidence, you have to weigh it. You need to make your choice of brand based on comparing one against another using the evidence you’ve gathered.

How do you weigh the evidence? By determining what is important to you. Determine what you want out of a home security system and then prioritize those things. Your top priority could be anything, including:

Equipment quality

Long term performance

Value for money

Device choices

Device features

Monitoring subscriptions

My top two priorities are features and equipment quality. As I see it, there is no point investing in devices that don’t have the features I want. It also doesn’t make sense to buy devices that could easily break down in short order.

Invest in What’s Best for You

One last thing to remember is that every source of information you look at is biased to one degree or another. Even your friends and family members are somewhat biased in terms of what they think about their equipment. You cannot make your decision based on what’s best for them. Invest in what is best for you.

The best home security system for your property is one that meets your needs, fits within your budget, and matches your expectations for quality and performance. If you get all of that in a DIY or professionally installed system, consider yourself a winner. You have found the best for you.