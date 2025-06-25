Disability Employment Services: What Job Seekers Need to Know

Finding a job can be a rough journey for anyone, but for people with disabilities, injuries, or health conditions, it can come with additional hurdles. This is precisely where Disability Employment Services (DES) in Australia have played a crucial role. For years, DES providers have been the bridge connecting job seekers with disability to meaningful employment opportunities, offering tailored support every step of the way.

Think of a DES provider as your personal employment coach, someone who understands your unique strengths and challenges and is dedicated to helping you navigate the job market. They’re there to help you not just find a job but to find the right job – one where you can thrive and contribute your best.

While the DES program, as we currently know it, will transition to the new Inclusive Employment Australia program from 1 November 2025, the fundamental support and principles remain unchanged. Understanding what these services offer is key for any job seeker with a disability in Australia.

What are Disability Employment Services?

Disability Employment Services is an Australian government-funded program to assist people with disabilities, injuries, or health problems in finding and maintaining employment. They also help employers create inclusive workplaces and make necessary adjustments.

DES providers include a combination of not-for-profit and privately owned organisations that collaborate with job seekers to learn about their aims, capabilities, and issues and identify suitable employment opportunities. These providers offer tailored support such as skills training, résumé development, interview preparation, and access to allied health services. They also work closely with employers to ensure workplace modifications and ongoing support are available, helping both parties succeed. The goal is to foster sustainable employment and long-term career growth.

In addition, DES plays a crucial role in breaking down barriers to employment by promoting awareness, encouraging diversity in recruitment, and supporting businesses in implementing inclusive hiring practices that benefit both employees and organisations.

The DES program has two major components:

DES – Employment Support Service (ESS): This applies to individuals with permanent disabilities who may require frequent and ongoing support in the workplace. DES-Disability Management Service (DMS): Individuals with a temporary or minor condition who might require occasional assistance to find a job or retain one.

Who Can Use Disability Employment Services?

You can be eligible for DES if you:

Have a disability, injury or health condition (physical, intellectual, psychiatric, sensory, neurological, or learning-related)

Are aged 14–65 and of working age

Are you a permanent Australian citizen?

Are willing and able to work (at least 8 hours per week)

Receive a payment like JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, or Disability Support Pension.

In some cases, even if you’re not receiving a Centrelink payment, you might still be eligible — for instance, if you’re at risk of losing your job due to your condition.

What Can DES Help You Do?

Disability employment services provide flexible and personalised support rather than a cookie-cutter approach. A DES provider can assist with the following depending on your situation:

Goal Setting and Career Advice

You may not have a specific job in mind, and that’s perfectly fine, too. The providers of DES can assist in determining your skills, tastes, and abilities and then help you create a viable career path.

Assistance with Resumes/ Applications

Would you like to do your CV or cover letter? Do you encounter difficulties using online applications? And all of that can be done by your provider: they can even give you some interview practice to increase your confidence.

Training and Upskilling

If your dream job requires specific skills or certifications, the providers of DES can connect you with relevant training programs at no cost to you (in some cases).

Workplace Adjustments

In case you require some special equipment or modifications to your workplace environment, your DES provider will be in a position to help you get an arrangement for workplace adjustments with the help of government funding programs.

Continuous Employment Assistance

Finding employment is only the first step. DES continues to support you as you start working by providing regular check-ins, problem-solving, and, if necessary, workplace advocacy.

Availability of Mental Health and Wellness Assistance

Your mental health may suffer as a result of juggling work and a handicap or illness. Numerous DES providers can connect you with appropriate support services or provide access to counselling.

How to Choose the Right DES Provider

You have the right to choose your DES provider — and not all are the same. It’s essential to find one that understands your needs and communicates in a manner that suits you.

Here’s what to consider:

Do they specialise in your type of disability or condition?

Are they local, and do they have connections with employers in your area?

Do they offer tailored support or a one-size-fits-all approach?

Are they culturally safe and inclusive?

Can they provide additional services (e.g., mental health, youth employment, Indigenous services)?

You can compare providers and read reviews to help you get started.

Real Impact, Real Stories

For instance, Sarah, a 29-year-old woman with autism and anxiety, battled for years to find employment that accommodated her mental health requirements. She was able to secure part-time employment at a nearby library that complemented her passion for reading and provided a steady, predictable work environment with the assistance of her DES provider. She is now thriving and has even begun training to become a librarian with minor changes to her routine and weekly check-ins.

Conclusion

For job seekers with disability in Australia, disability employment services (and soon, Inclusive Employment Australia) are invaluable partners. They offer not just practical assistance but also encouragement and advocacy, helping you overcome barriers and unlock your full potential in the workforce. These services provide ongoing mentorship, connect you with inclusive employers, and help match your skills with meaningful job opportunities across various industries. Embrace the support available – it could be the key to unlocking your next fulfilling career chapter.

What has been your experience with disability employment services? Share your thoughts and questions below!