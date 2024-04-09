What The Bible Says About Loneliness

Many people feel lonelier than ever even though you can supposedly connect with entire groups of people on the internet with a few clicks. While these virtual friends are enough for some people, genuine connections with others that you can see face-to-face have no substitute.

We now know that loneliness can do more to us than simply have us feeling down for a while. The state of our mental health can intricately affect our physical health. Multiple studies show that married couples and people with strong familial relationships have, on average, longer and healthier lives than those without companions. The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the ongoing loneliness epidemic.

However, connecting with other people is no automatic cure for loneliness. Not being around others who share our morals, values systems, or religious beliefs can make us lonely even when surrounded by plenty of others. This is true for many religious people, including Christians, as the percentage of people attending worship services continues to go down.

Some people read the Bible to feel less lonely. A number of passages address lonely feelings that people of faith may have:

“Where there are two or more gathered in my name, I am with them.” – Matthew 18:20

“How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live in unity!” – Psalm 133

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged. For the LORD your God is with you, wherever you go.” – Deuteronomy 31:6

For more Bible verses on combating loneliness and information on feeling less lonely as religious people, visit BetterHelp and its collection of resources: https://www.betterhelp.com/advice/loneliness/healing-for-the-brokenhearted-bible-verses-about-loneliness/

Causes Of Loneliness

There are many potential causes of loneliness due to the personalized nature of the feeling; circumstances that may cause one person to feel lonely might be ideal for someone else. Feeling isolated and unfulfilled in social, familial, or romantic relationships is a widely accepted definition of loneliness.

Some common precursors of lonely feelings might include:

Moving to a new town

Starting at a new school

Suffering an injury or illness that causes you to limit your social engagements

Aging out of small groups or classes

Being in inauthentic relationships

Are Religious People More Susceptible To Loneliness?

Dwindling church membership in the U.S. can cause many Christians to feel lonely; and millennials and Zoomers are experiencing the biggest drop-off in religious populations. Others may have evolving feelings about particular aspects of their faith, leading them to change denominations rather than leave religion altogether.

Religious people sometimes feel unable to reach out for help when feeling lonely or sad. Numerous Bible verses preach the importance of strength, and some preachers focus on this and other qualities that, in some people’s eyes, diminish other Christlike such as kindness and humility.

How To Reach Out To Other People Of Faith

Many lonely Christians and religious people’s first impulse is to find others with similar spiritual beliefs. However, in today’s hustle-and-bustle culture, not to mention the fragmented media environment, it can be challenging to connect with like-minded people. Here are some ways you can engage in fulfilling fellowship.

Go To Worship Services

This is perhaps the most obvious way to connect with people of the same faith. Look up local places of worship to see which mission statements you prefer; many websites also have information about small groups and particular missions.

Many churches hold worship services on Sunday mornings. If this conflicts with your work schedule or other standing arrangements, you might have free time on Sunday and Wednesday evenings, when many churches also have services.

Find A Bible Study

Many people prefer smaller groups and more discussion than you might find at a typical worship service. Plenty of churches have Bible study groups for people of similar ages or genders that occur just before or after worship services.

You don’t necessarily need to join a church to find a Bible group. Most colleges and universities have organizations for people of faith to connect and break out into smaller groups. The internet is also great for finding Bible study groups near you.

Join A Facebook Group

Many people find getting out difficult due to mobility challenges or mental health conditions. Social media can help bring people together in productive and fulfilling ways. Facebook, the most-used social media platform in the U.S., has tools for groups to collaborate on shared goals.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many churches begin live-streaming worship services and fellowship opportunities. Despite not being in the same room as your spiritual companions, these video chats can help lessen feelings of loneliness, which are common among people who cannot leave their houses.

Other Ways Of Managing Loneliness

There are many opportunities outside of church to confront your feelings of loneliness. While you aren’t guaranteed to be surrounded by people of the same faith, chances are high that you will meet at least one person who worships similarly to you. Below are some more ways to meet people.

Volunteer

One of the foundations of Christianity and other religions is service to others. Few things are as fulfilling as volunteering for a worthy cause. Your community might have soup kitchens, homeless shelters, food banks, and other places to enrich the lives of people who struggle to cover basic needs. Volunteering at such places can introduce you to people with similar morals and values.

Take Up A New Hobby

Have you been waiting to start that new hobby you’ve always wanted to try? Well, consider this a sign from above to get going! Simply engaging in new hobbies can help keep your mind sharp and combat depression symptoms. Learning something new can help an aging brain retain a higher degree of neuroplasticity, and meeting people with similar religious backgrounds is just a fringe benefit.

Adopt A Pet

Living alone can be challenging for extroverted people who thrive on human companionship. While finding a new friend or romantic partner to live with you can take some time, a relatively quick way to get some company is to adopt a pet from a local shelter. Dogs can be especially effective at combating loneliness. Before taking in a pet, ensure you have the resources and physical energy to properly care for another creature!

See A Therapist

If you still feel lonely after several attempts to meet people, consider scheduling an appointment with a therapist. Sometimes, we might not be able to easily identify the root cause of our loneliness. Other times, we might not be able to fully confront loneliness without addressing co-occurring mental health conditions like depression or anxiety. Connecting with a therapist experienced in treating loneliness can give you the tools needed for forming fulfilling relationships.

The post is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.