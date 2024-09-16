Ways to Give Your Guests the Ultimate Red Carpet Experience at Your Event

Organizing an event means taking care of many aspects like branding, photography, and food. Most of the time, the guests prefer a red-carpet experience, especially during exclusive events. Most of the time, they expect professional photography, or even videos that can be used as marketing materials.

So, what do you need to do? First, plan the event in detail, no matter if it’s a formal meeting or a corporate party. Then, arrange photographers and videographers, or even leverage technologies like Glambot robot for more exclusive content. Take care of the food, whether it’s a standard or catering service.

1. Roll Out a Real Red Carpet

There’s no better way to provide a red carpet experience than rolling out a red carpet. It doesn’t need to be very expensive or high quality. It’s enough just to choose the best red shade, roll it out at the entrance, and let the guests have the truest experience during your event.

Also, you may need to order custom dimensions, so ensure you take care of this aspect the moment you book the venue. That way, you receive the exact carpet you need, providing your guests with the most unique experience.

2. Professional Photography and Videography

Capture the precious moments like a pro. The red carpet arrivals, as well as the moments during the event, should be saved forever. Professional photographers and videographers will surely help you accomplish this task.

Glambot makes things easier, as it moves around and captures unique angles. This way, you have so many materials to be used for promotional purposes and marketing later. Also, all attendees get unique photos and videos, so they can also use them in partnership and collaborative posts later.

3. Provide Impressive Ambiance

Pay attention to decor, no matter if you use chandeliers or floral arrangements. Make sure it’s elegant and fits the event’s theme. You can add beautiful backdrops and make the decor warming and soft, or stick to the tidy shapes, making it look elegant.

When it comes to music, don’t try too hard to impress the people. It’s probably better to welcome them with mood-setting melodies, and then get the party started. Too loud music makes an unpleasant noise, making people feel uncomfortable even on arrival.

4. Offer Welcoming Reception

Organize the welcoming staff, and let them welcome the guests with a smile. Offer assistance if needed. Let them do the small talk, or assist the guests to their table.

This is also an ideal opportunity to set a photo booth or branded backdrop, to capture these precious memories.

5. Offer a VIP Lounge Area

Create a VIP area with a luxury lounge where select guests can relax. You can even provide them with swag bags full of premium gifts to make them feel like stars.

Do you want to extend this service? Add an option to order water or other drinks, or even some snacks. To take the whole thing to a new level, you can offer personalized services like concierge assistance, or even makeup and hair touch-ups, especially if some of the guests will speak during the event.

6. Custom Cocktails and Refreshments

Offering signature drinks is another way to extend the overall red carpet experience. Use the classic recipes but add branded toppers and secret ingredients.

This way, everyone will remember your event, and use it as an example of how things need to be done. People really appreciate the efforts to be different than the standard, so even the branded bottle of water can make a huge difference.

7. Serve Delicious Food and Drinks

While these parties aren’t always about food, guests surely expect at least some delicious snacks. So, create a delicious and elegant menu, no matter if you choose catering or a la carte options.

Also, consider not serving specific foods that can be weird for most of the guests, like raw or exotic ingredients people aren’t used to. They’re surely exclusive, but you don’t want most of your guests to stay hungry the whole evening.

8. Offer an Overnight Option for Those Who Travel

If you invite guests from other cities or countries, you’ll have to offer some additional service to them, like booking a hotel or even paying the expenses – especially if they’re obligated to come no matter their location.

Also, arrange transportation services if needed, as traveling and staying overnight can be a huge expense for the employees and other people who should attend the event. This part makes you appear even more professional and caring, improving your chances to become even more recognizable in the business world.

9. Technology Integration

Today it’s all about technology and staying connected with the virtual world too. All the photos guests publish on their social media contribute to larger engagement and interest. This way, you let them promote your event and the overall exclusive experience, making you appear even more professional than you are.

In order for it to happen, ensure you leverage the right technologies. As we already mentioned Glambot, we again remind you of its capabilities to enhance the red carpet experience, and capture the best moments from unique angles, contributing to the overall social media buzz around your event.

10. Have Fun

When organizers and hosts have fun, other people will follow the same example. Show them you feel like attending an exclusive red carpet event and let everyone have the best party in their lives.

Once the party or event is over, you can collect all the impressions and create an exclusive press release, promoting your business and event in the best way possible.

Conclusion

Follow these tips, or even better, come up with more custom ideas related to your business. Focus on having a great time, even when you have to deal with many challenges regarding the organization.

Leverage the new technologies and let the guests promote the event even better than you can ever do – with their own voice and unique approach. Surely, don’t forget the red carpet at the entrance, because it all starts there!