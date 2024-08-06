Apple Recipes That Don’t Involve Pie ─ For When You’re Over the Same Old Dessert

Apples are incredibly versatile, going far beyond traditional pie recipes.

Many seek new and exciting ways to enjoy apples, discovering delightful and innovative dishes that highlight this fruit’s diverse flavors and textures.

That is why we would like to provide you with some great apple recipes you should test.

Old Fashioned Freezable Apple Crisp

Apple crisps are a comforting classic that can be prepared ahead of time and enjoyed whenever the craving strikes.

The Old Fashioned Freezable Apple Crisp is perfect for busy individuals who want a homemade dessert without the hassle of daily preparation.

Ingredients:

Flour

Brown sugar

Oats

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Butter

Apples (Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, etc.)

Instructions

To prepare the topping, mix flour, brown sugar, oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a large bowl. Melt the butter and stir it into the dry ingredients until the mixture is crumbly. Slice the apples and place them in a baking pan, then cover with the prepared topping.

At this stage, you can either bake the apple crisp immediately or freeze it for later use. To bake, preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and bake for about 40-45 minutes until the topping is golden brown and the apples are tender.

Tips

Choosing the right apples is crucial for the perfect texture and flavor. Golden Delicious and Granny Smith apples are excellent choices due to their firmness and tartness, which balance the sweetness of the crisp.

To freeze the crisp, cover it tightly with aluminum foil and plastic wrap. When ready to bake, thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bake as directed. Serve with vanilla ice cream or drizzle with caramel sauce for an extra treat.

Easy Apple Crisp by The Chunky Chef

For a simple yet delightful apple crisp, The Chunky Chef’s recipe is a fantastic choice, combining ease of preparation with delicious results.

Ingredients:

Apples (Golden Delicious or Granny Smith)

Granulated sugar

Lemon juice

Brown sugar

Oats

Flour

Cold butter

Cinnamon

Salt

Instructions

Begin by mixing chopped apples with granulated sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice. Spread the apple mixture in a baking dish.

For the topping, combine brown sugar, oats, flour, cold butter, and a pinch of salt until the mixture is crumbly.

Spread this topping over the apples in the baking dish. Bake at 350°F (175°C) until the top is golden brown and the apples are bubbling, which takes about 30-35 minutes.

Tips

Whether or not to peel the apples is a personal preference; leaving the peel on adds texture and fiber.

This recipe is versatile and can be adapted into variations like caramel apple pie bars by adding a caramel layer.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator and reheat in the oven or microwave for a quick dessert.

Small Batch Apple Crisp for Two

Ideal for intimate gatherings or a cozy night in, the Small Batch Apple Crisp for Two provides just the right amount of sweetness without overwhelming leftovers.

Ingredients:

Granny Smith and Honey Crisp apples

Granulated sugar

All-purpose flour

Cinnamon

Rolled oats

Butter

Maple syrup

Nutmeg

Lemon zest

Lemon juice

Instructions

Prepare a crumble topping by mixing cold butter, sugar, flour, cinnamon, oats, and a pinch of salt. Toss apple chunks with granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon zest, and lemon juice, then place in a small baking dish.

Cover with the crumble topping and bake at 350°F (175°C) for about 25-30 minutes. For an extra crispy top, broil for the last 2-3 minutes.

Tips

Using firm, crisp apples like Granny Smith and Honey Crisp ensures a delightful texture that holds up well during baking.

Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce. Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator and reheated as needed or frozen for longer storage.

Other Apple Dessert Ideas

Now let us take a look at some other ideas you can implement.

Apple Dip

Apple dip is a quick and delicious way to enjoy apples, perfect for parties, snacks, or a simple dessert. To make this creamy dip, blend together 8 ounces of cream cheese, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.

The cream cheese adds a tangy richness, while the brown sugar brings a deep, molasses-like sweetness that pairs beautifully with the crisp, juicy apples.

Serve this dip in a bowl surrounded by a variety of apple slices such as Honeycrisp, Gala, or Fuji for different flavor profiles and textures. For added flair, you can mix in a bit of cinnamon or nutmeg into the dip or sprinkle it on top.

This dip is not only delicious but also a hit among both kids and adults. It’s a versatile and easy recipe that highlights the natural sweetness and tartness of fresh apples.

Apple Brown Betty

An Apple Brown Betty is a charming, old-fashioned dessert that’s simple yet delightful. This dessert consists of spiced apple slices layered with sweet, buttery crumbs, creating a warm and comforting treat.

To make an Apple Brown Betty, start by peeling, coring, and slicing 6-8 medium apples. In a bowl, mix together 1 cup of breadcrumbs, 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg.

Layer the apple slices in a greased baking dish, alternating with the breadcrumb mixture, starting and ending with the crumbs. Dot each layer with small pieces of butter, totaling about 1/4 cup. Bake the dessert at 375°F (190°C) for about 45-50 minutes, or until the top is golden and the apples are tender.

The result is a warm, fragrant dessert with a delightful contrast between the soft apples and the crispy, buttery crumbs. Serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream for an extra indulgence.

Caramel Apples

Caramel apples are a quintessential fall treat that combines the crispness of apples with the rich, sweet flavor of caramel.

To make the perfect caramel coating, unwrap about 14 ounces of caramel candies and melt them in a saucepan with 2 tablespoons of heavy cream over low heat, stirring constantly until smooth.

Insert wooden sticks into the tops of 6-8 medium apples and dip each apple into the caramel, turning to coat it evenly. Let any excess caramel drip off before placing the apples on a parchment-lined baking sheet to cool.

The Bottom Line

These recipes showcase the versatility of apples, offering a variety of delightful desserts beyond traditional pie. Experiment with these ideas and share your creations and experiences on social media!